Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ED opened at $90.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.28. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.