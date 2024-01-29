Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 1,855 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 1,973.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.