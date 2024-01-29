Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 341,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,316 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 278,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 84,866 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 483,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,881 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,077,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.62 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.22.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

