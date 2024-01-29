Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $191,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Amgen stock opened at $311.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $312.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

