Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Has $66,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $39.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

