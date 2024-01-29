Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

