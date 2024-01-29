Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 136.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $503.40 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $343.39 and a 52 week high of $513.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.13. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

