Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $84.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average of $81.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

