Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 554 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,032,460,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,861,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,023,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958,428 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 582.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,807,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955,891 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.43 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.82 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.