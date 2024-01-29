Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential downside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.38. The company had a trading volume of 374,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $396,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,538,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $874,947,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,480,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,073,000. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

