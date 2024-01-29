CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CarMax were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Up 1.5 %

CarMax stock opened at $70.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,685,549. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

About CarMax

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.