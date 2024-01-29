Carr Financial Group Corp Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

