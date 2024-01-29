CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.94 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $6.45 or 0.00015329 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $657.85 million and $1.94 million worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017158 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,066.88 or 0.99980950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011352 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000984 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00196563 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About CashBackPro

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 6.89627912 USD and is down -12.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,186,701.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.