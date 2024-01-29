cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Update

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 272,900 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
cbdMD Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,530. cbdMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($9.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 105.32%.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on cbdMD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.
cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.
