cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Short Interest Update

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 380,000 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the December 31st total of 272,900 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

cbdMD Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,530. cbdMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 22nd. The company reported ($9.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 96.96% and a negative return on equity of 105.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in cbdMD by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in cbdMD by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in cbdMD during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. 48.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on cbdMD in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

Featured Stories

