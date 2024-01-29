CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW stock opened at $229.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.22. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $229.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

