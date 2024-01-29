Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Purchased by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Centene accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $12,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,225,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,530,000 after buying an additional 2,014,866 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5,586.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,409,000 after buying an additional 1,653,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $73.77 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $79.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

