Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Down 3.5%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. 26,235 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 280,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

Central Puerto Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

