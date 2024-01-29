CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stake Lessened by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 9.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CF Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 43,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF stock opened at $77.49 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

