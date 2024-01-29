Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Trading 11.1% Higher

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 447,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 355,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Chakana Copper Trading Up 11.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Chakana Copper

(Get Free Report)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.