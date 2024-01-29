Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CTNT) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 29th

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 29th. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

CTNT opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.35.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.

