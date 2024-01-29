Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) fell 3.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.95. 314,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,432,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chegg from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chegg from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Get Chegg alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHGG

Chegg Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chegg

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $169,548.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,901 shares of company stock valued at $189,984. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chegg in the second quarter worth $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Chegg in the first quarter worth $47,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 500.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Chegg by 58.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.