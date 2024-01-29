Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.78. 2,660,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,862,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $178.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.93. The firm has a market cap of $278.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

