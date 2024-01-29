Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,649 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $84,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,457.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after buying an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $149.14 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $184.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average of $154.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

