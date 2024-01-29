Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Raised by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Chevron by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,919,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,612,000 after purchasing an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Chevron by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $149.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $184.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.