Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Lifted by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $148.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.93. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $178.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

