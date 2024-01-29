Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, December 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Chico’s FAS Stock Performance

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $505.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 251.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,230 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 1,171,543 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,292,000 after buying an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

