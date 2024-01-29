Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 60.9% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Chubb worth $203,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 8.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 11.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.53.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $240.50. The stock had a trading volume of 763,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,305. The stock has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $244.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.41.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

