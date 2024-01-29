Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Chunghwa Telecom to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Chunghwa Telecom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
NYSE:CHT opened at $38.58 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.16.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
