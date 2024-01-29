Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Chunghwa Telecom to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Chunghwa Telecom to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CHT opened at $38.58 on Monday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

