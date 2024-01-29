Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Trading 4% Higher

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.86. 2,352,212 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 7,822,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.71 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.15.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cipher Mining news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,197,591.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

