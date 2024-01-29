Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,658 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,627,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,241,434. The stock has a market cap of $211.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

