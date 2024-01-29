Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Increased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 24,745 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

