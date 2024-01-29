Citigroup Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $237.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $234.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanta Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $196.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.00. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services has a one year low of $147.33 and a one year high of $219.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 301.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

