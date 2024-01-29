Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Decreased by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 525,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,318 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $53.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.24. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.