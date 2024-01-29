Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Trading Down 3.1%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 284,877 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,133,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 6.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $867.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.49.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $526.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.79 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 202,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,324 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,229,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,931,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,634 shares during the last quarter.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.