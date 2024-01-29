Clear Investment Research LLC Buys 363 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 21,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,142. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

