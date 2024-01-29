Clear Investment Research LLC Has $576,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.0% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,392. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

