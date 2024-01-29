ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 54.3% from the December 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGE. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

LRGE stock opened at $62.22 on Monday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $62.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th.

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

