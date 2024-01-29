Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of CWAN opened at $19.11 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -173.73, a P/E/G ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $194,659,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 11,245,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $194,659,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,797,043 shares of company stock valued at $274,058,390 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after buying an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

