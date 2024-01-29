Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Financial Review

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF – Get Free Report) and Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Clinigen Group and Covestro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clinigen Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clinigen Group N/A N/A N/A Covestro -5.81% -8.62% -4.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clinigen Group and Covestro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clinigen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Covestro 0 1 1 0 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clinigen Group and Covestro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clinigen Group $704.71 million 1.51 $40.78 million N/A N/A Covestro $18.93 billion 0.53 -$286.58 million ($2.46) -10.84

Clinigen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Covestro.

Risk & Volatility

Clinigen Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Covestro has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clinigen Group beats Covestro on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clinigen Group

(Get Free Report)

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Services and Products divisions. The company provides a set of niche and high value services to pharma and biotech clients prior to product launch. It also provides access to critical medicines around the world for patients with unmet needs. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of specialist medicines to service the needs of healthcare professionals and their patients in both licensed and unlicensed markets. Further, it offers Nortriptyline Colonis for the treatment of depressive disorder; Metformin Colonis for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus; Magnesium Chewable Tablets, an oral magnesium supplements for the treatment of patients with chronic magnesium loss; Iloprost, a concentrate for solution for infusion; Glycopyrronium Bromide, an oral solution for the treatment of severe sialorrhoea; Acetylcysteine, an oral solution for the treatment of respiratory disorders associated with thick, viscous, and mucus hypersecretion; Cardioxane that protects the heart against the cardiotoxic effects of anthracyclines; Ethyol, which protect against the harmful effects of chemotherapy medications and radiation treatment; Proleukin for the treatment of kidney cancer; Imukin that is used in chronic granulomatous disease; Totect, a dexrazoxane product; Foscavir, an anti-virals that work by stopping viruses from multiplying in number; and Savene, which is indicated in adults for the treatment of anthracycline extravasation. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom.

About Covestro

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications. The Solutions & Specialties segment comprises a range of polymer products, including polycarbonates, precursors for coatings and adhesives, MDI specialties and polyols, thermoplastic polyurethanes, specialty films, and elastomers that are used in automotive and transportation, electrical, electronics and household appliances, construction, and healthcare industries, as well as composite resins for wind turbine rotor blades, laptop cases, and floodlights. The company markets its products through trading houses and distributors. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Clinigen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinigen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.