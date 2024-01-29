Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 74,275 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 219,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COHU has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Cohu alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Cohu

Cohu Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Cohu had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $98,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,099.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cohu by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,990,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohu by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 54.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.