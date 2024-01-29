Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Trading Down 3.2%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. 74,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 219,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Cohu from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 3,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $98,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,099.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 68.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cohu by 50.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

