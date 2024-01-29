Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Up 4.4%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.96 and last traded at $130.77. 3,107,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,822,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COIN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.68.

The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.06.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 97,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.90, for a total value of $12,904,568.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,610,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,036,306 shares of company stock valued at $147,523,080 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

