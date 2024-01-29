Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, reaching $83.72. 2,528,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $83.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.44.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.