Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Stake Lessened by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.33% of Colliers International Group worth $14,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $119.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.93. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $131.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 291.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.56.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

