Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Lowered to “Hold” at Argus

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.55.

Comerica Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $54.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.31. Comerica has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $77.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 260,286 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Comerica by 150.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 678,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Comerica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,373,000 after purchasing an additional 292,535 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

