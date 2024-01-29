Commvault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $79.68 on Monday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.71 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $76,644.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,171.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $70,012.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at $579,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,371. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

