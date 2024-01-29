Commvault Systems (CVLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.47 million. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Commvault Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ CVLT opened at $79.68 on Monday. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.71 and a beta of 0.63.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.
Commvault Systems Company Profile
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.
