Compound Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29.47 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $54.84 or 0.00126931 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $442.58 million and $29.47 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,069,720 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,069,690.99168956 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 54.38274329 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $35,774,162.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

