Constellation Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $120.14 Million (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Constellation has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $120.14 million and $543,889.59 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation launched on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official message board is medium.com/constellationlabs. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Constellation is www.constellationnetwork.io. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Constellation

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a protocol that employs a directed acyclic graph (DAG) architecture to achieve consensus theoretically capable of infinite scalability. Launched in 2017, Constellation’s goal is to enable secure big data processing and allow connection to external datasets through APIs. Its approach involves a serverless architecture to address common blockchain problems such as scalability and centralization. The DAG protocol, complemented by custom state channels, is designed to evolve smart contracts by integrating data sources into distributed ledger technology (DLT)​​. Constellation’s unique mission is to process big data with high scalability, easy integration, low transaction fees, and robust security. Its consensus model, proof-of-meme (PoM), rewards and selects nodes based on reputation. Its smart contracts run on a Java Virtual Machine (JVM), offering functionalities akin to Ethereum’s smart contracts but with more complex logic.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

