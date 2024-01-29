Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,717.92

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3,717.92 and last traded at C$3,717.91, with a volume of 2288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3,694.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSU shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3,550.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3,351.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,995.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$20.26 by C$9.57. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.92 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 105.0680253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.