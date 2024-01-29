Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,717.92

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3,717.92 and last traded at C$3,717.91, with a volume of 2288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3,694.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CSU shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,400.00 to C$3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3,550.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3,351.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2,995.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$29.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$20.26 by C$9.57. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of C$2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 105.0680253 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $1.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.